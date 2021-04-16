MBA Polymers UK announces the appointment of new leadership roles to facilitate it’s strategy and growing Plastics Recycling Business

MBA Polymers UK who are part of the EMR Group and operate the most advanced plastics recycling facilities in the world has strengthened its team with a series of new appointments. After a challenging period for all industries working through the effect of covid, we are delighted to announce two new appointments who will not only bring enthusiasm, a wealth of experience and new ideas but will also support in achieving our long-term strategic plan.

Sam Marsters has joined as Engineering & Maintenance Manager where he form part of the senior leadership team in Worksop. Sam has over 20 years’ experience in maintenance, production and project management roles.

Jonathan Armishaw has joined as Plastics Recycling Manager. Jonathan joins MBA with over 20 years’ experience in Purchasing, Engineering and Project Management within the Automotive and Manufacturing sector, and has experience of recycling of many types of plastics. Jonathan’s primary focus will be to build on the current business and support plans for the future growth of the MBA business.

Paul Mayhew, General Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan and Sam to the team. We continue to invest in and attract top talent in order to facilitate our mission of reducing the carbon footprint of the plastics industry and diverting plastic waste away from waste to energy and landfills. Jonathan and Sam bring with them a broad wealth of knowledge and experience combined with a proven record of accomplishment in delivering strategic objectives. 2020 was a tough year for everyone but the company is in a fantastic position to realise the growth opportunities in 2021 and beyond”