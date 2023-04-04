Meraxis completes acquisition of the French Fournier Polymers group

The Swiss polymer distributor Meraxis has successfully completed its acquisition of the French Fournier Polymers group. In the run-up to the closing in Madrid, the responsible authorities had issued all the necessary approvals and clearance following an antitrust review. The corresponding purchase agreement had been signed in September 2022.

× Expand Meraxis completes acquisition

The acquisition will enable Meraxis to strengthen its regional presence in Western Europe and North Africa as well as expand its service and product portfolio.

“Fournier and Meraxis have very similar values and ways of thinking, but we are also united by our international orientation,” emphasized Dr. Stefan Girschik, CEO at Meraxis. “We see ourselves as a comprehensive product and service provider for our customers. The merger will allow us to expand our services in distribution, supply chain management, digitalization, and material development, as well as sustainability. In addition, the joint product portfolio offers optimal synergy potential – next to standard polymers and additives, this includes technical polymers in particular.”

Fournier serves plastics processors in a variety of industries, such as automotive, electronics and construction. With this acquisition, Meraxis claims it is consequently pursuing its growth course. The globally active company is acquiring companies in nine countries. This includes the entire European branch with locations in France, Benelux, Spain, Portugal, Italy, UK and Germany, as well as the North African companies in Morocco and Tunisia. All employees will be taken on. The contact persons for customers and partners will remain the same.

The previous Fournier Managing Director and shareholder, Bruno Fournier, will remain with the company. He will continue to manage the day-to-day operations, Fournier says: “We will continue working together with our customers and partners as we did before – except that the integration into the Meraxis Group means an increase in services from a single source. “Meraxis’ one-stop shop offers polymer processors everything they need – polymers, tools, technical advice, digital solutions, and more. Such a full-service offer maximizes our customer centricity and significantly simplifies the purchasing process. Together with Meraxis, Fournier can shape the polymer business of the future.”