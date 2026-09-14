Mergon Group announces that Stéphane Maravel has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Aoife Beirne, who has held the role of Interim CEO for over 12 months. Beirne stepped into the role in 2025; during this time, Mergon has secured new OEM partnerships and continued to strengthen its global position.

Expand Mergon Group Mergon Group appoints its new CEO

Maravel has over 30 years of international experience in strategy, innovation, and business development. He has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Woods Air Movement and has spent more than 13 years in senior leadership roles with Schneider Electric. His strategic, commercial and operational experience will be a strong asset for Mergon as the Group looks to continue its growth and development.

“Over the past year, I have had the privilege of working alongside an exceptional team, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together – from growing our business to deepening our capabilities and continuing to build a culture that we can all stand over,” said Beirne. “It has been a hugely rewarding experience. I am really looking forward to supporting Stéphane and the team in this next chapter. Stéphane brings a depth of international leadership experience, together with strong operational and strategic capability, that will be hugely valuable to Mergon as we move into the next phase.”

Maravel added, “Mergon is a company with a strong identity, a clear sense of purpose, and real ambition. I am excited to join at such an important point in its journey—building on the momentum of the past year and the legacy created over 45 years. I look forward to working with the team to shape what comes next.”