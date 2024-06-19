Mespack and Fuji Seal to develop new sales contract for pre-made pouches

Key Highlights:

The alliance between Mespack and Fuji Seal streamlines production processes, saving time and reducing labour costs for customers thus guaranteeing line-performance under the ‘All-Inclusive Sales Contract’.

Mespack and Fuji Seal have initiated an ongoing collaboration to integrate the SPT (Spouted Pouch Tube) introduction system into the Mespack’s HF- and RM-Series machines.

Together, Mespack and Fuji Seal aim to develop new opportunities in the pre-made pouch business, replacing from plastic bottles to flexible pouches to reduce plastic usage.

Mespack, an international manufacturer of horizontal and vertical form-fill-seal machines for flexible packaging, end-of-line equipment, and water-soluble pods, and Fuji Seal, an international provider of pre-made pouches for many products category such as drink, food, HPC, pharma and homecare, have signed a collaboration agreement to introduce a solution to the pre-made spouted pouch packaging market, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of both companies.

At the core of this partnership lies the integration of Fuji Seal's pre-made pouches with Mespack's HF Series machines under One Sales Contract that comprises the commercialisation of pouches, equipment, and its maintenance to maintain high production standards. This seamless integration aims to facilitate the adoption of superior technology and new capacity to packaging firms by reducing the complexity of synchronization and aligning all parties, resulting in the achievement of enhanced productivity and reliability across operations.

Mespack's HF Series machines are renowned for their versatility in filling through the spout, minimising headspace and accommodating diverse pouch sizes and formats to meet varying product and packaging requirements. Equipped with cutting-edge filling technology, the HF Series guarantees consistent quality fills for preserving product integrity. Furthermore, the HF Series integrates the Mespack Athena digital platform, featuring an intuitive control panel and advanced software for user-friendly operation, monitoring, data analysis and maintenance.

As part of this partnership, Mespack will develop a module to integrate Fuji Seal’s 'Revolver Warehouse' with Mespack HF Series. Recognised for its precision and efficiency, the ‘Revolver Warehouse’ system will optimise the pouch loading process, leading to significant reduction in labour costs and an increasing productivity by 90% in pouch introduction, thus setting a new industry standard.

Fuji Seal's contribution to this partnership lies in its extensive experience and proprietary technology. Their unwavering commitment to innovation and quality ensures that the pre-made pouches used with Mespack’s HF machines meet the highest standards, offering customers a superior packaging solution. Designed for durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, Fuji Seal’s pre-made pouches cater to the diverse needs of various industries.

Through this collaboration, Mespack and Fuji Seal will provide a comprehensive, unique solution comprising high-quality pre-made pouches and advanced HF Series machines, resulting in significant time and labour savings for customers.

Both Mespack and Fuji Seal are committed to sustainability and minimising the environmental impact of packaging, by innovating in mono-materials technology and recyclable pouches. By integrating their technologies, they aim to reduce waste, optimise resource utilisation, and promote eco-friendly packaging solutions, aligning with global sustainability objectives.

This strategic partnership for European and American markets underscores Mespack and Fuji Seal's shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. By leveraging their collective expertise and advanced technologies, they endeavour to deliver the most efficient and effective packaging solutions available in the pre-made pouches market.

In words of Guillem Clofent, managing director at Mespack: "For Mespack, collaboration with strategic partners is essential to providing the best solutions in the industry. This alliance with Fuji Seal marks the beginning of a journey we will undertake together to advance the pre-made pouch market. Together, with the One Sales Contract, we aim to facilitate the adoption of new technology and capacity for our customers, at the same time that we continue to introduce unique and innovative solutions with high-precision filling in pre-made pouches, enhanced productivity, and significant savings in time and production costs."

For his part, Masahisa Fukuda, FSI executive officer for pouch business at Fuji Seal, commented: "We are thrilled to join forces with Mespack in this strategic collaboration. Our shared dedication to innovation and quality allows us to offer customers a comprehensive solution that combines the best of both companies. With our high-quality pre-made pouches and Mespack's advanced technology in packaging machinery, we are opening up new possibilities in the spouted pre-made pouch market."