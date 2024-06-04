Mike Boswell's Epic Climb for Mountain Rescue

Can you help Michael Boswell raise £10,000 to support Mountain Rescue and Air Ambulance charities in England?

Mike Boswell of Plastribution and Jeremy Webster of Marbles PR plan to visit the highest point of every single English county non-stop in June 2024, with driving support from their 'man in a van' John Oakley.

Inspired by the US HighPointer Club, this will be a challenge lasting from the evening of Saturday 15th June until the afternoon of Thursday 20th June, starting and finishing on England's highest mountain Scafell Pike with an expected 500k steps en-route.

"We are raising funds for Air Ambulance and Mountain Rescue charities. Any support you can give will be really appreciated," the Crowdfunding page reads.

To donate, visit their JustGiving Crowdfunding page here.