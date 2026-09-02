Milacron is celebrating the inauguration of its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Coimbatore, India. The state-of-the-art facility houses a growing team of over 60 engineers, demonstrating the company’s continued investment in talent. Additionally, the new centre will strengthen Milacron’s ability to serve customers locally while expanding its innovation and engineering capabilities.

× Expand Milacron Milacron inaugurates its first Global Capability Centre in Coimbatore, India

The inauguration began with a lamp-lighting ceremony. Suraj Thodimarath, Managing Director, Milacron India, formally inaugurated the office with key members of the leadership team. Every associate at the new centre received a personalised letter from the Managing Director, recognising the team’s dedication and enthusiasm.

The celebrations continued over lunch with the associates, featuring team-building activities. After lunch, there were insightful addresses made by:

Mac Jones, CEO.

Tim Mulligan, CFO of MTS.

Kristen Jackson, CHRO, VP.

Andy Stirn, VP of Technology & Innovation.

Each speaker shared their thoughts on the importance of this expansion for enhancing Milacron’s global engineering presence.