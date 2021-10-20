Milliken & Company Acquires Encapsys, LLC

Milliken & Company has formally acquired microencapsulation specialist company Encapsys, LLC from the Cypress Performance Group LLC. The transaction officially closed 18 October 2021.

Halsey Cook, President and CEO of Milliken & Company, said: “Moving the needle on sustainability requires big thinking and powerful collaborations. We’re thrilled to welcome Encapsys to Milliken. Encapsys’ expertise coupled with our ability to scale will propel our efforts to deliver sustainable innovations for our customers."

Cindy Boiter, EVP and President of Milliken’s Chemical Business, added: “Encapsys brings a unique combination of innovation, science and technology to the Milliken team. Enhancing our portfolio of specialty chemicals with global reach, this acquisition will accelerate sustainable solutions for the markets and customers we serve.”

As Encapsys integrates into Milliken, daily operations will continue without interruption, including relationships with existing suppliers and customers.

Headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, US, Encapsys is a leader in microencapsulation technologies, which put a uniform polymeric shell around a core material at the micron level to create capsules. Microencapsulation has applications across industries and helps companies achieve more sustainable products by advancing responsible consumption and efficient delivery of active materials.

Encapsys President Mary Goggans said: “Encapsys associates are excited to become a member of the Milliken team and welcome a world-class organisation to Northeast Wisconsin. Our culture and values are a perfect fit, and we look forward to leveraging Milliken’s global capabilities to accelerate innovation and growth.”

Milliken was represented by legal advisor Jones Day and financial advisor J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. BofA Securities, Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as financial advisors, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal advisor to Encapsys.