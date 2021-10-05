Molecor acquires Adequa productive unit

On 30 September, Molecor completed the process of acquiring the Adequa production unit (formerly Uralita Sistemas de Tuberías).

Molecor has thus tripled its previous turnover and becomes one of the leading companies in the pipeline market in Spain. The plants in Spain of Getafe (Oriented PVC manufacturing technology and R&D headquarters) and Loeches (Oriented PVC pipes and fittings manufacturing), are now joined by those of Alovera (Guadalajara), Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real) and Antequera (Málaga), thus adding a wide portfolio of products to the Oriented PVC pipes and fittings that Molecor had been manufacturing for solutions in building and construction (EVAC+, AR, floor evacuation, gutter systems, siphons); sanitation and drainage (SANECOR corrugated PVC sanitation, SANECOR manholes, COMPACT SN4 smooth system, PVC drainage system); and supply and distribution (smooth pressure PVC, fittings for smooth PE pipes).

A press statement read: ‘Molecor has developed a unique business model in the pipeline sector based on three fundamental pillars: innovation, internationalisation and agility in decision-making. The efficient transport and management of water is one of the fundamental bases for progress and thus represents great business potential.’