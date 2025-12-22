Molecor renews its OCS Europe certification for its manufacturing plants in Spain

Molecor has renewed its OCS Europe certification at all its production sites in Spain under the Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) voluntary initiative. The move reaffirms the company’s commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment from microplastics. By renewing this certificate, Molecor is demonstrating its commitment to responsibly managing its production processes and preserving ecosystems, specifically the marine environment.

Molecor’s Spanish plants have complied with the OCS Europe certification scheme standards for years, adopting good practices that prevent the unintentional release of plastic particles into the environment during PVC pipes and fittings manufacturing. This certification programme allows organisations to anticipate the regulatory requirements for preventing pellet loss to reduce microplastic pollution.

The OCS programme implemented at Molecor includes:

Mapping emission sources.

Completing risk assessments.

Introducing measures that prevent the release of microplastics into the environment.

Calculating estimated losses to the environment.

Additionally, the programme puts emphasis on training and raising the awareness of all workers and reporting management performance to all stakeholders. Microplastic management good practices have been incorporated into Molecor's Integrated Quality, Environment and Energy Management System, ensuring environmental management in line with the ISO 14001 standard.

This commitment is being extended throughout Molecor’s entire value chain. Suppliers and customers will be informed of its participation in the programme while also encouraging them to engage in responsible microplastic management. Through this initiative, the company is contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG 14 “Life below water”.