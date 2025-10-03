Moretto celebrates the opening of new “Moretto de Mexico” branch

The new Moretto de Mexico branch is a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy, enabling it to respond quickly and effectively to local market demands.

Moretto takes another step forward in its growth and internationalisation strategy, and announce the opening of the new “Moretto de Mexico” branch in Querétaro. This key addition joins the 5 production plants, the 9 commercial offices, and further strengthens Moretto's widespread presence in over 70 countries around the world.

Having operated in Mexico since 1998, this new opening represents a significant step for the company, which aims to be closer to the local market, providing an even more effective support and service to customers of the plastics sector. The subsidiary will be a modern technological platform and a showcase for Moretto's innovations, designed to provide commercial support and qualified services in a demanding and rapidly changing market.

"The launch of our new Mexican branch reflects our commitment to be closer to our customers and to fulfil their needs with solutions that truly match their requirements. We are excited about strengthening our presence in a dynamic, opportunity-rich market, delivering value to our local customers and improving support with an ever-more efficient service," said Renato Moretto, president of the company.

Mexico is a growing market for machinery, equipment and moulds for plastics and rubber sectors. The Mexican plastics industry, with more than 4,000 companies, forecasts a growth of around 3.5% in 2025, according to the Mexican association Anipac. The driving sectors include automotive, packaging, construction and recycling. The benefits of nearshoring, together with the favourable environment created by "Plan Mexico", are propelling the sector towards further positive growth expected in the coming years.

In 2024, the Mexican market delivered a positive performance for Moretto, with a 15 % increase in sales over the previous year. This result confirms the confidence which customers have in the company’s full range of products: solutions for feeding and conveying, dosing and blending, drying, granulation, temperature control, process cooling and storage, all integrated and managed via MOWIS, an in‑house‑developed, integrated monitoring system that controls the entire production chain.

This internationalisation process will enable the company to seize new business opportunities in strategic areas, establishing new technical and commercial relationships based on more than 45 years' experience.