MP learns about UK Plastics Recycling Industry challenges

Conservative MP Nick Timothy has visited Chase Plastics in Brandon, Suffolk. Timothy toured the factory, met the workforce, and held discussions regarding the current challenges that the UK Plastics Recycling industry is facing. Said discussions revolved around the UK’s reliance on exporting plastic waste, as well as the UK’s lack of competitiveness due to issues like high operating costs.

× Expand Chase Plastics Nick Timothy, MP, visiting Chase Plastics

“Chase Plastics has decades of experience making high-quality products while creating jobs and wealth,” said Timothy. “Companies like this deserve a government which helps them to succeed instead of hindering their work. It is time to reduce the unreasonable burden of environmental and other regulations, which is so costly for businesses to administer, and which often seems punitive and unevenly enforced. Let's give businesses a break from the red tape.”

During the factory tour, Timothy was shown through the polythene recycling process by Mehmet Hussein, Production Director, who talked about the various products that recycled polythene can be used in, and how this can help reduce the use of virgin polymer in the UK.

David Harris, CEO of Chase Plastics, on Timothy’s visit:

“We are grateful for Mr Timothy’s commitment to the local economy and his significant engagement with employers in his constituency.

We welcome the opportunity to highlight the failure of the UK to support its Plastics Recycling Industry, preferring to dump its waste overseas.

The UK is in a dire economic position and is unable to compete internationally; the only areas of export growth are jobs and waste. Specifically, the UK’s Plastics Recycling Industry is in a state of trauma, with more than 25% of its capacity closing in the last year, with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Without urgent intervention, this puts many of the 250,000 jobs in the wider UK Plastics Industry at risk.

Our MP’s visit was an opportunity to highlight the factors impacting our industry at a parliamentary level - from high energy costs to the influx of cheaper imports from countries with much lower standards of environmental protection.

Plastics perform a vital role in society, and a successful UK Plastics Recycling Industry is crucial to ensure that the country is handling its plastic waste responsibly, rather than allowing it to be dumped or burnt overseas.”