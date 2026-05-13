Mulberry Waste Holdings acquires Ecobat Solutions. The move strengthens the company’s position as a leading UK hazardous waste specialist, while also accelerating its expansion into the lithium-ion battery recycling market. Ecobat has 115 employees and generates over £20 million in annual revenue. Following the deal, the company will continue to operate from its existing site.

× Expand Mulberry Waste Holdings Mulberry Waste Holdings acquires Ecobat Solutions

The acquisition will combine Mulberry’s established hazardous waste expertise with Ecobat’s advanced end-to-end battery collection, diagnostics, dismantling, and recycling capabilities. This supports the acceleration of a circular economy. Ecobat’s Darlaston facility features battery dismantling and health diagnostics, as well as its new lithium-ion recycling process, which has a target capacity of 15,000 tonnes. The site enables the recovery of valuable materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

The deal positions Mulberry at the forefront of a growing sector, driven by electrification, regulatory change, and the increasing demand for sustainable resource management. Additionally, it also aligns with the UK’s move towards innovation-led, on-shore recycling infrastructure.

“Over more than 30 years, we have built Mulberry into a trusted, technically capable business with a strong reputation in hazardous waste management. Ecobat brings highly complementary expertise, particularly in lithium-ion battery recycling and the recovery of critical materials. As the UK transitions towards electrification, the ability to safely collect, process and recycle batteries at scale will be essential,” said Hassan Isaji, Managing Director and Founder of Mulberry Waste Holdings. “This acquisition gives us a strong platform to grow in that space and to support the development of a more circular, sustainable battery value chain in the UK. Ecobat is a technically advanced business operating at the heart of the battery value chain. Its capabilities in collection, diagnostics and material recovery, combined with Mulberry’s established infrastructure and track record, create a compelling growth platform.”

Hassan continues, “This transaction reflects strong demand for businesses supporting the circular economy, particularly those enabling the recovery and reuse of critical materials. This acquisition highlights the increasing importance of specialist battery recycling within the wider waste and environmental services sector. The combined business is well placed to support both regulatory requirements and the UK’s broader sustainability and innovation objectives.”