Mutares acquires SABIC's Engineering Thermoplastics business in the Americas and Europe

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (Mutares) acquires SABIC's regional Engineering Thermoplastics business in the Americas and Europe (the ETP Business) for an enterprise value of USD 450 million. This move is the largest transaction in Mutares’ history and establishes its new strategic segment, Chemicals & Materials. The company will operate under the new name NexPoint Materials.

× Expand Mutares Mutares acquires the Engineering Thermoplastics in the Americas and Europe from SABIC

“The closing of the ETP Business from SABIC marks a major milestone and achievement for Mutares as the largest transaction in our history and further expansion into the US,” said Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares. “We are delighted to welcome the company to our portfolio and look forward to working closely with the management team to support the company’s continued development and future growth.”

With resin production capacity of around 1,085 KT and compounding capacity of around 780 KT, the ETP Business operates a broad international platform, with approximately 2,800 full-time employees and eight producing facilities across the Americas and Europe. The product range includes:

Polycarbonates (PC).

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT).

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resin.

Compounding lines, supported by globally recognised brands like LEXAN, CYCOLOY, VALOX, and CYCLOLAC.

The ETP Business is the world’s second-largest producer of PC, the leading ABS producer in the United States, and the sole producer of PBT in the United States. It also serves a diverse customer base including companies from the automotive, building & construction, consumer products, electrical & electronics, and healthcare sectors.

This acquisition allows Mutares to leverage the ETP Business’ upstream-integrated platform, broad technical capabilities and strong innovation pipeline to accelerate growth, boost operations, and enhance value creation across the Chemicals & Materials segment.