Nadeem Amin is new president for Netstal Americas

Netstal appoints Nadeem Amin as its new president for the Americas Region, effective June 1, 2024. He will report directly to Netstal CEO Renzo Davatz.

Nadeem Amin joins Netstal with over 30 years of experience in collaborating with customers in the plastics industry. After 25 years in various roles at Husky, he joined Sacmi USA in 2020 as vice president PET Sales and Business Development.

Expand Netstal Nadeem Amin, president Netstal Americas

In his new leadership role, Nadeem Amin will continue to drive market share expansion throughout the Americas Region from the Netstal Technical Center located in Hebron, KY. This technical centre currently supports customers with sales, service, and training. His focus will be on maximising production efficiency for customers in the strategic application areas of PET preform, beverage closures, thin-wall packaging, and medical moulding.

Renzo Davatz, CEO of Netstal, said: “We are delighted to have gained an experienced personality in Nadeem Amin. Together with Andreas Lehnhofer, who is responsible for service in the entire Americas region, we have a strong tandem that will drive growth and take customer service to a new level for all our customers."

Nadeem Amin, president Netstal Americas, added: “It is with great enthusiasm that I join a team renowned for its dedication to delivering top-tier business solutions via the most advanced injection molding technologies in the world. I look forward to collaborating closely with our customers across the Americas, delving into their unique requirements, and developing solutions that drive their success. Together, we will continue to forge a path of innovation and excellence in the industry.”