NatureWorks is celebrating the opening of its fully integrated Ingeo biopolymer manufacturing facility in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand. The new site enables lactic acid production derived from locally sourced sugarcane, lactide monomer production, and polymer manufacturing. The facility builds on over two decades of Ingeo innovation and commercial production, while also furthering the company’s ability to deliver high-performance, sustainable materials at a global scale.

× Expand NatureWorks NatureWorks opens fully integrated Ingeo biopolymer manufacturing facility in Thailand

“With the opening of our Nakhon Sawan facility, we are taking a major step forward in scaling access to Ingeo biopolymers globally,” said Erik Ripple, Chief Executive Officer at NatureWorks. “This fully integrated site enables us to better serve our customers while advancing the transition to renewable, lower-impact materials.”

Colleen May, President, Cargill Bioindustrials, and Chairperson of the NatureWorks Board, added, “This grand opening represents the next chapter in a journey that began decades ago with a simple idea—to create better materials from renewable resources. With this new facility, we are strengthening our ability to scale Ingeo biopolymers globally, while helping our customers meet growing demand for low-carbon solutions.”

“This facility marks another significant milestone for NatureWorks, reflecting the global growth trajectory of low-carbon materials,” concludes Narongsak Jivakanun, Chief Executive Officer at GC. “In a highly volatile world, bio-based materials are playing an increasingly important role as solutions that enhance industrial resilience. GC is confident that our partnership with Cargill in NatureWorks will be a key driver in advancing our Sustainable Portfolio strategy, while elevating Thailand’s bioplastics industry to the regional level in Asia and creating added value for the country’s agricultural sector.”

Located in the Nakhon Sawan BioComplex, the new facility supports efficient regional supply chains and access to abundant, renewable feedstocks. The facility boasts an annual production capacity of 75,000 metric tons (approx.) of Ingeo biopolymer.

The Ingeo biopolymer produced at this facility is made from carbon derived from renewable resources. The facility prioritises sustainability when it comes to production, supporting a carbon-neutral to net-negative profile at the polymer level. Additionally, the expansion supports growing applications including flexible packaging, compostable food serviceware, nonwoven fibres and 3D printing.