Nefab Group acquires Plasticos Flome to expand its packaging solutions

Nefab Group, through Nefab España, S.L., Spain, has acquired Plasticos Flome. This acquisition will further strengthen Nefab's global and regional market position and reinforce its commitment to saving resources in supply chains.

The sustainable plastic solutions offered by Plasticos Flome are an excellent complement to Nefab’s current capabilities in South Europe. This acquisition empowers Nefab to enhance its ability to serve both regional and local customers, offering cutting-edge and environmentally friendly solutions that meet evolving market demands.

“Through this important acquisition we are further strengthening Nefab’s market position not only in Spain but also South Europe, as well as enhancing our capability to support customers in key segments like LiB (Lithium-ion Batteries) and e-mobility. Our expanded market presence and portfolio of sustainable solutions will allow us to serve our customers even better,” said Per Öhagen, President and CEO of Nefab Group.

“We are excited to join the Nefab Group, whose commitment to customer service and resource optimisation aligns with our values. Together, we aim to deliver innovative solutions where the synergies between both companies enhance efficiency, sustainability, and success for customers worldwide," said Amadeo Pérez, General Manager of Plasticos Flome.

Following the acquisition of Plasticos Flome, the Nefab Group now comprises nearly 5,000 employees across 38 countries, with an annual turnover exceeding 10 billion SEK.