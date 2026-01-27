Netstal announces leadership changes

Kevin Green has been appointed the new Managing Director of Netstal Inc., as well as the President of Netstal Americas. Green boasts over 25 years of experience leading blue-chip companies and small capitalisation companies within the global packaging, materials, and capital equipment industries.

Throughout his career, Green has developed expertise in finance, commerce, and operational excellence, as well as an in-depth knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI). As President of Netstal Americas, Green will be responsible for the growth of Netstal’s subsidiaries in the Americas. He will also directly report to Renzo Davatz, CEO of NETSTAL Maschinen AG, headquartered in Näfels, Switzerland.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin Green, a highly experienced industry expert, as the new President, Americas. With his strong customer focus and leadership skills, he will play a key role in driving Netstal’s growth across the Americas,” said Davatz. “Combined with our leading technology and consistent focus on maximum production efficiency, Netstal offers quality-conscious manufacturers the best solutions, which we will continue to expand together with our Americas teams.”

Green added, “I am delighted to join Netstal, a leader in injection moulding equipment and services for over 80 years. As a former customer of Netstal, I know first-hand the many advantages of Netstal’s equipment and world-class service organisation, and I am eager to provide these advantages to our rapidly growing markets in the Americas. We are actively investing in expanded service offerings and innovative equipment capabilities in the Americas. I am looking forward to working with the entire Netstal team, our partners, and of course, our valued customers as we grow our business in the Americas.”