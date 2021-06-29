New ALBIS UK sales location supports long-term development in the UK market

The ALBIS UK sales team has relocated to its new premises in Booths Park, Knutsford, England, effective June 28th, 2021. The move took place as part of the strategy and growth program presented by ALBIS in 2019. The aim is to ensure efficient cooperation with distribution partners and customers, as well as to strengthen ALBIS' position in the UK market in the long term.

Sales activities in the UK are a central pillar of ALBIS' global growth strategy as one of the world's leading distributors of engineering thermoplastics and thermoplastic elastomers. In the international network of 24 ALBIS sales offices, the Knutsford site plays an important role - it ensures the necessary proximity to customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

“From a customer and employee perspective, relocating our offices locally and remaining in the North-West was a key decision for the UK business. The new offices and working environment at Booths Park, provide a vibrant working environment for our employees and will provide a much needed boost for us all, in these challenging times we are all facing,” says Josephine Bagnall, Managing Director ALBIS UK. “Our passion to find the best solution for our customers and growth for our distribution partners remain at the top of our agenda. We thank our customers for their continued support and look forward to seeing them again in the not-to-distant future.”