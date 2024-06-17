New chief sales officer at WEIMA after success at IFAT and NPE

Key Highlights:

Kay Schulte has been appointed the new chief sales officer of the WEIMA Group after success of IFAT and NPE.

In his new role as sales director of the WEIMA Group, Kay Schulte was responsible for the leading trade shows NPE and IFAT for the first time.

The revised condition monitoring tool WE.monitor, presented at IFAT, also reinforced the company's digital ambitions and pointed to developments towards even more predictive maintenance in the service cosmos.

× Expand WEIMAR at IFAT

The first half of 2024 has been extremely positive for WEIMA. This success was mainly due to the company's presentations in Orlando (USA) and Munich. In his new role as sales director of the WEIMA Group, Kay Schulte was responsible for the leading trade shows NPE and IFAT for the first time. He has been with the shredding specialist from Ilsfeld for almost 20 years and has previously managed markets in South America and Central Europe.

At the US plastics trade show NPE, WEIMA was omnipresent as the Official Recycler of the major event. Sustainability and recycling were the big themes in Florida. As a result, all residual materials generated during product presentations by exhibitors were collected centrally. A fully functional processing line, consisting of a WEIMA primary shredder, secondary shredder, and corresponding conveyor technology, shredded dozens of tons of material into recyclable flakes during the trade show week. The filled big bags were handed over to local plastic recycling companies. The American colleagues were visibly enthusiastic about the positive response and the consistently well-visited WEIMA exhibition stands.

Expand WEIMA Kay Schulte, CSO of WEIMA

The linguistically adept graduate in business administration, Kay Schulte, who speaks fluent English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese in addition to German, was able to further demonstrate his communication skills a week later in Munich. His debut as CSO at the IFAT was a success. WEIMA was once again able to position itself as a strong, well-connected partner and system supplier for the waste management industry. The revised condition monitoring tool WE.monitor, presented at IFAT, also reinforced the company's digital ambitions and pointed to developments towards even more predictive maintenance in the service cosmos.

WEIMA participates in over 50 trade shows and conferences annually. The dealer network continues to grow steadily. With nearly 80 representatives and sales and service locations in Italy, the USA, India, South Korea, China, and Brazil, WEIMA is strongly represented in all markets. Kay Schulte looks to the future with confidence: "We are observing a global trend towards greater sustainability. I am pleased that we at WEIMA can help shape the future technologically. Our machines have always been known for their robust and durable design. They form the basis for the processing or recycling process for thousands of our customers. We want to support them in their tasks in the best possible way."