New compounding line enhances Broadway’s production capabilities

Broadway has significantly expanded its production capabilities with the launch of a cutting-edge USEON compounding line, featuring the advanced SAT–65 twin screw extruder and UWP500 underwater pelletiser.

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The new production line can offer a throughput of over 500kg per hour. This investment enhances Broadway’s ability to efficiently produce larger lots of high-performance plastic compounds. It substantially increases total manufacturing capacity and broadens the range of polymers that Broadway can process. The ISO-certified UK materials specialist is already supporting various customers with their large lot compound requirements.

Advanced compounding with underwater pelletising

Broadway’s latest expansion responds to growing demand for high-concentration formulations and hard-to-strand polymers requiring underwater pelletising. The newly integrated underwater pelletiser enhances Broadway’s compounding capabilities by enabling faster, more precise production and the capability to process materials that are difficult to strand.

Traditional strand pelletisers require extended cooling and handling. In contrast, the underwater pelletiser cuts material directly at the die face while submerged, eliminating the need to form strands before cutting. This streamlines production and expands the range of materials Broadway can efficiently process.

Key advantages of Broadway’s new compounding line

Processing challenging polymers

Broadway can now process an even wider range of materials. Soft polymers such as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), polylactic acid (PLA), and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) which tend to stretch, are difficult to cool and cut consistently with a strand pelletiser. Conversely, rigid materials such as polycarbonate and glass-filled nylon become brittle when cooled in a water bath, making strand pelletising challenging. The ability to efficiently process both soft and rigid polymers opens new possibilities. It enables Broadway to support its existing polymer base, as well as new novel materials with high or low viscosity.

Complex formulations and process efficiency

The new line supports the production of technical compounds with high-concentration colours and additives. Multiple performance additives such as laser markers, processing aids and UV protection, can all be incorporated within a single, custom formulation – tailored to meet specific requirements. Equipped with four bulk bin pumps, a network of pipes conveys the separate materials to the feeder system. This setup ensures precise handling and integration of several constituents, enabling complex formulations to be produced with consistency and repeatability.

A melt pump improves processing stability by ensuring a consistent pressure and volume of output. This reduces material inconsistencies, beneficial for high-precision formulations. Underwater pelletising maximises efficiency by preventing strand breakage, leading to higher yields, reduced material waste, and lower dust levels in production. It also ensures uniform pellet shape, guaranteeing consistently high-quality material supply. The addition of this line has increased Broadway’s total production capacity by a potential 2,000 tonnes per year.

Integration of in-house colour masterbatch

By integrating our in-house pelletised masterbatches directly into the compounding process, we achieve precise, consistent dosing and distribution of colour throughout every batch. With almost 30 years of colour masterbatch expertise, we can deliver highly colour-accurate compounds quickly and reliably. Having complete colour control in house means there’s no reliance on external colour houses in our colour compounding process. This results in direct accountability for colouring, alongside shorter lead times and consistent results for our customers.

Development and manufacture of biomaterials

Biopolymers – Broadway is collaborating with leading material innovators, assisting in developing and refining biomaterial formulations for commercial scale material production. One seaweed-based, plastic-free biopolymer manufactured by Broadway is home-compostable and designed to work seamlessly with existing injection moulding infrastructure. Such materials are advantageous for single use or hard-to-recycle components. Being 100% biobased and compostable, they leave no trace of microplastics when breaking down. The addition of the USEON compound line opens greater capacity to support such partners with toll compounding services.

Bio-fillers – Broadway also offers a variety of bio-filled compounds, reducing reliance on traditional plastics by incorporating natural fillers. The underwater pelletiser enables higher filler loadings, decreasing dependence on oil-derived plastics. Broadway’s selection of bio-sourced fillers includes harvest waste, crushed eggshells, hemp, and bio-marine waste – by-products of other industries that would otherwise go to waste. These bio-filled compounds offer environmental benefits and can provide a natural aesthetic appeal too, a feature increasingly popular with brand owners and eco-conscious consumers.

Supporting Broadway’s growth strategy and market presence

The addition of Broadway’s newest and largest compounding line represents a significant step forward in production capability. It allows the company to service new requirements while strengthening its commitment to performance and sustainability in plastic manufacturing. This investment supports Broadway’s long-term growth strategy. It enables the efficient production of advanced compounds for key industries, including automotive, construction, consumer goods and sustainable packaging. Large lot orders can be processed cost-effectively, with consistency, efficiency and minimal downtime. This enables short lead times to be maintained, even for high-volume production runs of specialised polymer formulations.