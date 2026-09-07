NexPoint Materials, operating as NexPoint, launches as a standalone engineering thermoplastics company. This follows the finalisation of its acquisition of SABIC’s Engineering Thermoplastics (ETP) business by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. The new company employs around 2,800 people and operates an integrated manufacturing, technical, and commercial network across Europe and the Americas.

× Expand NexPoint Materials NexPoint Materials launches as a standalone engineering thermoplastics company

The launch of the company marks a new chapter in engineering thermoplastics innovation, with a focus on customer, supplier, and partner collaboration. NexPoint is aiming to deliver trusted products, technical expertise, and support, with no disruption to ongoing operations, while also increasing business agility and streamlining the decision-making process.

NexPoint offers a broad portfolio of trusted engineering thermoplastics, including:

LEXAN polycarbonate (PC),

CYCOLAC acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS),

VALOX polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins and blends.

These material solutions can be used in demanding applications in the automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, building & construction, consumer and industrial sectors.