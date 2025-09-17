NEXTLOOPP receives US FDA approval for 100% food-grade recycled polypropylene

NEXTLOOPP, the multi-participant global project led by Nextek Ltd, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Letter of No Objection (LNO) confirming that its proprietary recycling process for recycled polypropylene (rPP) meets the requirements for direct food contact.

× Expand Nextek

The FDA LNO, logged as Prenotification Consultation (PNC) No. 3291, authorises NEXTLOOPP rPP for use at levels up to 100% across all food types and under Conditions of Use A through H, spanning the full spectrum of applications – from high-temperature heat sterilisation to frozen storage.

Following a detailed review of NEXTLOOPP’s recycling process and feedstock controls, the FDA concluded that the system is expected to produce rPP of suitable purity, provided the feedstock is sourced from compliant food-contact articles.

“This marks a defining moment for food-grade recycled polypropylene,” said Professor Edward Kosior, Founder and Managing Director of Nextek Ltd. “It validates the scientific rigour of our technology and provides brand owners and converters with complete confidence to use NEXTLOOPP rPP in direct food-contact packaging with all food types over a very wide range of usage conditions.”

NEXTLOOPP continues to make progress with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) review, while already being able to place resin on the EU and UK markets prior to the formal EFSA process, which typically takes two years.