Nickolas Asset Management (NAM) is acquiring Associated Plastics Corporation (APC). The acquisition includes APC's 150,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse campus, various moulding and production equipment, as well as the supporting infrastructure needed to operate the facility. The move expands NAM's Ohio footprint to five manufacturing facilities and four distribution centres.

× Expand Nickolas Asset Management Nickolas Asset Management acquires Associated Plastics Corporation

“The landscape of small and mid-sized manufacturing, especially in plastics, is changing,” said Nickolas Reinhart, Founder of Nickolas Asset Management. “Many of these businesses are family-owned, and a lot of owners are at the end of their careers without a real succession plan. They have great products, great people and deep roots, but often lack the systems, resources or capital to compete at the next level.”

Reinhard continued, “Traditional private equity treats these companies as short-term financial assets, often breaking legacies instead of strengthening them. We take a different approach. With our people, processes and capital, we can modernise and professionalise a business almost immediately. We invest in asset- and infrastructure-heavy manufacturing — real facilities, equipment, power, water and people — and we bring the capital required to upgrade asset bases that are simply aged out, so these businesses can operate at the level the market now demands.”

NAM follows a shared services model operating approach. When acquiring/partnering with a business, NAM's shared services modernise the business to scale responsibly. NAM provides finance, engineering, automation, sales, marketing, systems and executive leadership.

“Our role is to strengthen the operation, not change its identity,” added Reinhart. “We bring leadership, systems, execution capability and capital so manufacturing teams can stay focused on running the business while we elevate the platform.”

NAM selected Associated Plastics due to its Ohio location, which provides:

Reliable power.

Water access.

Heavy lifting capability.

Logistics connectivity.

Skilled manufacturing workforce.

NAM plans to invest in automation and AI-enabled manufacturing systems for production, quality, maintenance, and logistics processes, as well as targeted capital investments to modernise facilities and equipment.

About Associated Plastics Corporation

With over 40 years of experience, Associated Plastics is active across the automotive, electrical, food processing, sports, toys, and horticulture industries. The company maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification and is known for its consistent quality, reliability, and execution.