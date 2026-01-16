Niko enhances manufacturing capabilities with support from Ridat

Niko Int Ltd. has taken delivery of an innovative vacuum forming machine supplied by Ridat. The latter has supplied Niko Int Ltd. with a Model 8048AVF Vacuum Forming Machine after being tasked with supporting the company to increase its production capacity.

× Expand ridat

The 8048AVF has been designed for consistent production of all commonly used thermoformable material of up to 12mm thickness. It provides an automatic vacuum forming cycle and features heating with PID (Proportional-Integral-Derivative) control for accurate zone temperature regulation.

A trading division of Roxor Group Ltd, which is a bathroom manufacturer and distributor, Niko Int Ltd. specialises in the manufacture of high quality and stylishly designed shower trays. The installation of the 8048AVF is enabling Niko Int Ltd. to increase production of its bathroom sanitary ware products.

Ridat’s AVF series of machines have been designed to provide consistent and reliable production. The heavy-duty, automatic industrial vacuum forming machines are able to handle thick thermoformable plastic sheets, which are used in the manufacture of bathroom sanitary ware products such as shower trays, bath tubs and panels.

The machine has been adapted to include a number of features such as automatic sag and height control, a photo-electric safety curtain, high velocity turbo fans – which offer quick cooling of the formed product and quick mould changes. As well as a user-friendly micro-processor system and interface to enable quicker and more efficient diagnostics and control.