Nissha Medical Technologies (NMT), offering the medical devices CDMO in Nissha Co., Ltd., held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new building that will expand its micro moulding production capacity in New Richmond, Wisconsin. The expansion will strengthen NMT’s production capabilities, responding to the medical devices market’s growing demand for high precision and miniaturised components.

× Expand Nissha Medical Technologies Nissha Medical Technologies holds ground-breaking ceremony for micro moulding facility

Scheduled for completion in April 2027, the facility will have a phased installation of manufacturing equipment, followed by a gradual ramp‑up to full operation. This new building will help more than double NMT’s current production capacity, while also further enhancing its ability to meet the needs for advanced and miniaturised medical devices. Additionally, the expansion will support the company’s continued growth.

NMT’s micro moulded components are used in various applications, including minimally invasive surgical instruments like:

Endoscopic devices.

Surgical‑assist robots.

Diagnostic equipment.

Medical wearable sensors.

These components play an important role in supporting the miniaturisation and enhanced functionality of medical devices.