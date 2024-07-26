Nordson appoints new sales engineer for fluid coatings in China

Nordson Corp.’s Polymer Processing Systems division announced the appointment of Rachel Xu as sales engineer for the fluid coating business in the Far East.

Ms. Xu will provide sales and technical support, maintain existing customer relationships, and drive market expansion for Nordson’s fluid coating business.

Ms. Xu will report directly to Jie Hu, senior sales manager for Nordson in China/South Korea. She will also oversee the distribution network for Nordson’s Premier and Ultracoat die slot coating product line.

Expand Nordson Rachel Xu, newly appointed sales engineer at Nordson Corp.

“Rachel’s broad-based sales and technical experience make her uniquely qualified for this new role,” said Mr. Hu. “I’m confident that she will leverage her expertise with key customers while leading new growth efforts in key fluid coating markets.”

Ms Xu stated: “I’m thrilled to join the Nordson team as the company focuses on an ambitious growth strategy in Asia for fluid coating applications. I look forward to strengthening relationships with key customers and working to bring new business opportunities.”

Ms. Xu previously served for three years as a sales manager for NINGBO IRRIRICH WATER SAVING TECHNOLOGY where she managed customer sales, marketing, and technical initiatives. Prior to joining Nordson, she worked for one year as a business development manager at Trendbank, where she cultivated a broad network of industry resources and contacts in the fluid coating market. Ms. Xu holds a bachelor’s degree in international economy and trade from Shenyang University of Science and Technology.