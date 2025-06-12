Normec OWS and B4Plastics launches biodegradation pre-screening platform

Normec OWS and B4Plastics have launched their new biodegradation pre-screening platform. The solution aims to reduce testing times for biodegradable materials, helping to minimise bottlenecks faced by the sustainable materials industry as the world hopes to tackle the microplastics issue. Global biodegradability and compostability testing leader Normec OWS have conducted thousands of both tests to support companies across the globe in validating claims and achieving international certifications.

× Expand Normec OWS Normec OWS & B4Plastics developed and now launched a platform of advanced pre-screening tests with synergetic interactions

“Market expectations are changing,” said Sam Deconinck, Business Development Director at Normec OWS. “Beyond traditional applications like food service ware, we now see an increasing demand for testing long-life products in natural environments such as soil and seawater. The industry needs faster answers to complex questions—like where, how fast, and how completely materials will biodegrade. This new platform is our joint response to that need.”

Stefaan De Wildeman, CEO of B4Plastics, added, “There is an urgent need to measure the impact and mitigate the sources of man-made (plastic) products entering our ecosystems. Europe alone releases the equivalent of 600 Olympic swimming pools of microplastics into nature each year. Traditional testing methods are too slow to meet today's sustainability demands. That's why we committed ourselves to building a platform capable of delivering high-throughput insights.”

Normec OWS and Belgian biomaterials pioneer, B4Plastics, teamed up to innovate biodegradability testing. As a result, the pair developed a high-throughput pre-screening platform that generates large amounts of data. The platform is a dynamic evolving system that integrates more testing modules over time, aiming to set a new benchmark for sustainable innovation.