NOVA Chemicals appoints new chief supply chain and procurement officer

NOVA Chemicals Corporation has announced the appointment of its new Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer. James Jones, who started in his new role on the 10th of February 2025, will lead the company’s global supply chain and procurement operations. In his new role, Jones will aim to drive operational excellence and support NOVA Chemicals’ continued growth.

Jones boasts over 30 years of experience in supply chain management and procurement as he presents the ability to optimise supply chain networks, drive efficiency, and forge strategic partnerships. His expertise is expected to be particularly important in enhancing NOVA Chemicals’ ability to deliver innovative solutions and improve resilience across the marketplace.

“We are excited to welcome JT to NOVA's leadership team,” said Roger Kearns, CEO of NOVA Chemicals. “With his extensive experience and proven leadership, we are confident that JT will help elevate our supply chain operations, drive innovation, and position NOVA to lead in circularity, further enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our customers and partners.”

In his new role, Jones will help advance the company’s supply chain strategy, optimise its procurement processes, and enhance collaborations with suppliers to improve the resilience and efficiency of supply chains. Additionally, he will be involved in the company’s leadership regarding circularity and first-quartile business performance to help achieve NOVA Chemical’s goals.

About James Jones

In his previous role at The Lubrizol Corporation, Jones led a series of initiatives that helped improve supply chain efficiency and established a robust procurement strategy that encouraged business growth. His extensive knowledge of global markets and operational best practices will aid Jones in his new role at NOVA Chemicals.