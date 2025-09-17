Novolex has announced its new Chief Procurement Officer, James “JT” Jones. In his new role, Jones will be responsible for leading the food and beverage packaging company’s global procurement team, processes, and strategy. He will be based in Lake Forest, IL and will report to Stan Bikulege, CEO and Chairman of Novolex.

Novolex appoints new Chief Procurement Officer.

“JT has a proven track record of leading through significant change and delivering results in times of global transformation,” said Bikulege. “His expertise in building high-performing teams and forging strategic partnerships will be instrumental as we enter our next exciting chapter following the company’s combination with Pactiv Evergreen.”

Jones added, “Joining Novolex at this exciting time of momentum and change is a tremendous opportunity. As we bring together two exceptional organisations, I’m energised by the chance to lead a team of skilled, passionate professionals focused on delivering meaningful results. By aligning our strengths and executing with discipline, we’ll continue to raise the bar for operational excellence and create enduring value for our customers, our Novolex families, and all those who depend on us.”

Jones boasts over 30 years of leadership experience, having most recently served as Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer at Nova Chemicals. He has previously held senior roles with Lubrizol, PPG, Celanese Corporation, and Accenture.