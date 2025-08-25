The NWH Group has announced its trading assets acquisition of the skip hire and waste collection company, Henry Waste Management. The recycling and waste management specialist is set to strengthen its position in central Scotland as the company looks to grow both through organic expansion and strategic acquisition.

× Expand NWH Group NWH Group acquires trading assets of Henry Waste Management

As part of the transaction, the NWH Group will gain around 585 skip containers, five skip vehicles as well as key personnel like long-standing owner John Crawford, who will join The NWH Group in a consultancy capacity. Working directly with Craig Williams, Crawford will support the integration of customers and services to ensure continuity across operations.

“We’re delighted to welcome John and the Henry Waste Management assets into our business,” said Williams, Executive Director at The NWH Group. “We’ve known John and his team for many years and have built a strong working relationship based on trust and shared values. This acquisition not only expands our operational footprint in the region but also enhances our capacity to serve customers efficiently and reliably.”

The Henry Waste site located in Coatbridge has already been sold to a third party. But The NWH Group will retain access to the tipping bay at the location.

Crawford, added, “After many successful years running Henry Waste, I’m proud to see the business become part of a forward-thinking company like The NWH Group. Its commitment to customer service and innovation reflects the values that helped build our reputation, and I’m looking forward to working with Craig and the wider team to ensure a smooth transition for our customers.”

The acquisition took effect on the 1st of August 2025, with an internal integration team having been appointed to oversee the alignment of routing, scheduling, and systems across the newly acquired fleet and equipment.