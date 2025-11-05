Corporation of America, Inc. (NYCOA) is starting up its third reactor for producing speciality nylons at its Manchester, NH headquarters. The new polymerisation line aims to double NYCOA’s capacity for long-chain nylons and copolymers.

NYCOA starts up third reactor for speciality nylon production

“This new production capability in speciality nylons expands our portfolio and enables us to meet a range of opportunities in the domestic market,” said Monica Kumar, President of NYCOA. “These new assets will ensure a dedicated supply to our customers.”

The expansion is part of a multi-phase strategy to increase batch reactor capacity for speciality nylons, including long-chain nylons and copolymers. The new capacity will help to ensure the future supply of new long-chain nylons for various industries like transportation, industrial, and sporting goods. A fourth reactor, which is part of the final phase of growth, is 75% complete and expected to start up in late 2026.

Additionally, the company is expanding its speciality nylon material offering with new product platforms like NXTamid T nylon 6,12 and 6,10 grades, NY-Clear amorphous 6i/6t nylon for food packaging and automotive applications, and NXTamid L, which meets or exceeds the performance of nylon 12 and nylon 11 in various applications and provides customisation options.