Oerlikon HRSflow introduce its new advanced end ring, EYEgate HRS

Oerlikon HRSflow has unveiled its new advanced end ring, the EYEgate HRS. Design for the MULTIflow HRS multi-cavity line, the new solution aims to provide optimal gate quality and an extended lifespan. Additionally, the end ring is designed to work across a variety of applications with an improved level of performance.

× Expand Oerlikon HRSflow Oerlikon HRSflow's new advanced end ring, EYEgate HRS.

The EYEgate HRS boasts an ease of maintenance. Once the gate becomes worn, the end ring is easily replaceable without re-machining the cavity insert. This helps to reduce maintenance and production downtime. As a result, the user will experience a boost in productivity and operational efficiency.

Key features of the EYEgate HRS:

A compact diameter of Ø3.0 to Ø3.5 mm, enabling precise injection point positioning.

An advanced pin guide system provides permanent pin-gate alignment, enhancing the end ring’s durability.

Suitable for applications up to 20g.

Available for both Sp and Tp nozzle series.

A streamlined inner profile of the tip improves colour change performance with continuous material flow without stagnation points.

Designed with beauty, personal care, beverages, home products, and medical applications in mind.

Compatible with a variety of materials like: PC, PMMA, PP, PE, ABS, MABS, ASA, SMMA, SAN, thermoplastic elastomers, and most sustainable resins.

Mould makers will be able to benefit from more efficient manufacturing processes with the gate already integrated into the end ring. The unique geometry helps to simplify gate area machining, minimising the time needed for mould-making.