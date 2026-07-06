Olin Corporation and Huntsman Corporation are set to merge, creating a leading North American chemicals company. The transaction is expected to generate significant value for shareholders, with more than $400 million in total identified cost synergies and integration benefits. The combined organisation will be known as OlinHuntsman Corporation (OlinHuntsman) and will benefit from enhanced scale and scope, as well as expanded chlorine optionality. This will allow the company to create value across markets and cycles. The transaction was approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

× Expand Olin Corporation & Huntsman Corporation Olin Corporation merges with Huntsman Corporation

The vertical integration of Olin and Huntsman's highly complementary upstream and downstream businesses combines cost-advantaged North American assets and feedstocks with differentiated formulations and high-value advanced materials. With its global manufacturing platform, OlinHuntsman will supply diverse, growing end markets including automotive, construction, infrastructure, and industrial applications. Additionally, the company will have a structurally lower cost position and an expanded ability to convert advantaged Electrochemical Units production into downstream materials.

“This combination provides a compelling opportunity for Olin and Huntsman to create a more resilient and value-focused chemicals company anchored in North America,” said Ken Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olin. “Huntsman has built an impressive portfolio of polyurethane systems, formulation technologies and advanced materials serving technical, application-driven end markets. By integrating those capabilities with Olin's world-scale chemicals assets and operations and identified synergies and benefits, we will create an industry leader with greater flexibility to serve customers across the value chain, generate stronger cash flow across the cycle and pursue opportunities that neither business could fully capture on its own. I'm excited by the opportunity to lead OlinHuntsman and deliver long-term value for our shareholders, customers, employees and communities.”

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Huntsman, added, “As our industry continues to globalise, we compete more today against countries than companies, trade policies and global supply chains than ever before. The opportunities this merger creates enable us to generate greater value for our shareholders, deliver exceptional service and products for our customers and provide greater stability and opportunities for our associates. This merger of equals takes two great companies and creates a much stronger global leader.”

The combined company will benefit from a highly experienced management team and Board of Directors, with the current roles and responsibilities already announced:

Current Olin President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Lane, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of OlinHuntsman.

Current Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Huntsman, Peter Huntsman, will serve as non-executive Chairman of OlinHuntsman's Board of Directors.

Current Huntsman Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Phil Lister, will serve as the Chief Financial Officer of OlinHuntsman.

OlinHuntsman's Board of Directors will consist of ten members, with equal representation from Olin and Huntsman, including Peter Huntsman and Ken Lane. Meanwhile, Todd Slater, current Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Olin, will serve as Chief Integration Officer of OlinHuntsman.