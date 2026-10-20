OPmobility acquires 100% of Hyundai Mobis’ lighting activity for an enterprise value of 600 billion Korean won. This move reinforces OPmobility’s Lighting activity and strengthens its competitiveness in the mobility industry. In line with OPmobility’s diversification strategy, it also enhances the company’s product portfolio, customer base and regional reach. The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of 2027.

× Expand OPmobility OPmobility acquires Hyundai Mobis' lighting activity

“The combination of Hyundai Mobis lighting business with our own Lighting activity will enable us to reach a new scale and create a leading player in the automotive lighting market,” said Félicie Burelle, Chief Executive Officer of OPmobility. “Thanks to the strong complementarity of the two businesses, this move will strengthen our presence in Asia, North America and Europe. It will enlarge our expertise and reinforce our unique positioning as a supplier able to deliver and integrate seamlessly both exterior systems and lighting solutions. Above all, it will further deepen our partnership with Hyundai and Kia, one of the world’s leading automotive groups. This operation is fully aligned with our strategy of technological leadership, geographic expansion and customer diversification. On behalf of OPmobility, I am looking forward to welcoming the Hyundai Mobis’ lighting colleagues.”

Hyundai Mobis’ lighting activity generated revenues of 2.5 trillion Korean won and a positive operating margin in 2025. It operates 5 plants in South Korea, China, Mexico and the Czech Republic.