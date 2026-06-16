OPmobility announces its new manufacturing facility in Ohio

OPmobility is set to construct a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the greater Toledo area of Ohio, USA. The facility will be the first dedicated to Exterior solutions in the Midwest, expanding the Group’s footprint in North America and reaffirming its commitment to the US mobility market. Additionally, the new facility expands the company’s industrial capacity, strengthens its proximity to customers, and increases its operational agility. Production of the plant is planned to start in the second half of 2027.

× Expand OPmobility OPmobility announces new manufacturing facility in Ohio

The new plant provides OPmobility with a strategic position in a region which represents over 40% of the US automotive production. Its position near major transportation routes enhances the site’s logistics efficiency. This will support the production and delivery of high-quality exterior systems (including bumpers, grilles, and tailgates) while also optimising lead times and minimising the transportation footprint.

Designed with flexibility and expansion in mind, the facility will incorporate next-generation manufacturing technologies, including advanced injection moulding and a high-efficiency double-sided paint line. Automation and digital manufacturing solutions will also be deployed to optimise production flows, traceability, and operational abilities.

Over 500 jobs will be created across production, logistics, engineering, and support functions. The facility will benefit from support provided by JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development corporation, and the State of Ohio.

“The construction of our 12th plant in the United States closely follows the inauguration of our new North America headquarters in Troy, Michigan,” said Félicie Burelle, Chief Executive Officer of OPmobility. “Our first Exterior & Lighting plant in the Midwest will allow OPmobility to serve our customers in this vitally important region, representing 40% of the US automotive manufacturing. These milestones reaffirm our ambition to grow in the region and in the United States and contribute to our strategic geographical diversification.”

Mike DeWine, Governor of the State of Ohio, added, “We welcome OPmobility’s first investment in Ohio, which will boost the state’s strong automotive sector and expand its US footprint with more than 500 new jobs. OPmobility’s new facility in the Toledo region is great news for Northwest Ohio and a strong vote of confidence in our workers, communities, and automotive legacy from a respected global manufacturer.”

“OPmobility’s decision to choose Ohio for its first Midwest facility for exterior solutions attracts a global leader to the state and reflects the strength of the manufacturing sector our automakers, suppliers and workforce have built together,” concluded J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. “Ohio sits at the heart of the automotive sector and is home to some of the world’s leading OEMs and top-tier suppliers, and OPmobility’s investment in Toledo — along with more than 500 new jobs — strengthens that leadership.”