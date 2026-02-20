ORBIS Corporation has announced its acquisition of thermoforming pioneer, Robinson Industries. The move expands ORBIS’s manufacturing capabilities while also promoting its ability to deliver innovative, sustainable packaging solutions. Following the acquisition, Robinson Industries will transition to the ORBIS brand.

× Expand ORBIS ORBIS acquires Robinson Industries

The acquisition includes Robinson’s manufacturing facilities in Coleman, Michigan. This will boost ORBIS’ production capacity, with the company also benefiting from the facilities' proximity to the Detroit automotive hub. Additionally, around 100 skilled employees will be joining the ORBIS team.

Meanwhile, customers will gain access to:

Streamlined, end-to-end thermoforming processes.

Faster design and prototyping.

Improved quality control.

Enhanced innovation across ORBIS’ expanded packaging portfolio.

“Robinson Industries’ legacy of innovation and technical excellence aligns with ORBIS’ vision to transform supply chains through reusable packaging,” said Norm Kukuk, President of ORBIS Corporation. “By combining our strengths, we will accelerate design innovation, deliver faster solutions, and help customers achieve greater sustainability and efficiency. Robinson shares ORBIS’ deep commitment to customers, employees and the communities we serve. This strong cultural alignment will drive a smooth integration and reinforce our shared focus on delivering exceptional value.”

About Robinson Industries

Founded in the 1940s, the company has decades of thermoforming expertise, including single and twin-sheet thermoforming, sheet extrusion, and structural foam injection moulding. Robinson Industries’ product portfolio features custom pallets, lids, and trays that are used in automotive packaging applications, as well as in the industrial, agricultural, and retail supply chain sectors.