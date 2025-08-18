Origin Materials (Origin), a technology company aiming to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and Royal Hordijk Packaging (Hordijk), which specialises in sustainable plastic packaging solutions, have teamed up to mass-produce PET bottle caps.

× Expand Origin Materials Origin Materials partners with Hordijk to mass produce PET bottle caps.

With over 100 years of experience in the packaging industry, Hordijk prioritises sustainability as well as its commitment to innovation in the circular economy. The company develops and manufactures plastic packaging solutions for the food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and horticulture industries. Hordijk will use its PET extruders to produce extruded sheet for use in Origin-owned production lines that are operated by Hordijk in its facilities located in the EU. The CapFormer lines will convert PET sheet into bottle caps, including tethered caps, using high-speed equipment.

“Hordijk combines expert manufacturing, a robust base of operations in Europe, and significant global reach,” said John Bissell, CEO of Origin Materials. “Further, Hordijk brings PET extruders and extrusion expertise to our operations that can drive capital cost efficiency for CapFormer lines. We look forward to producing billions of PET caps together and carrying packaging forward to its next evolution.”

Rik Hennink, CEO at Hordijk, added, “At Hordijk, we believe the future of packaging is circular, and we are committed to innovation and reducing environmental impact. Partnering with Origin to mass produce PET bottle caps and investing in extrusion to scale production aligns with our mission and roadmap. We believe mono-material packaging solutions produced with Origin point toward the future of high-performing, sustainable products.”

Origin’s PET caps can improve recyclability, including through cap tethering, enable light-weighting, and extend product shelf life. With the help of its partners like Hordijk, the company hopes to solve difficult sustainability challenges, aligning with Origin’s core mission to help transition the world to sustainable materials.