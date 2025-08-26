Origin Materials enters strategic relationship with Berlin Packaging

Origin Materials Inc. (Origin) has announced a new strategic customer relationship with a Hybrid Packaging Supplier for sustainable PET bottlecaps, Berlin Packaging. As part of the agreement, Berlin Packaging will purchase PET 1881 caps from Origin for sale and distribution to its customer base. This partnership brings together Origin’s PET cap product portfolio (including the 1881 beverage closure) and Berlin Packaging’s global value-added distribution capabilities.

× Expand Origin Materials Origin Materials logo

The 1881 caps enable lighter packaging, prolonged shelf life, and “mono-material” containers that improve recyclability and circularity. Made from 100% post-consumer recycled PET, the caps are used in food-grade applications and are made by thermoforming instead of traditional injection moulding.

Berlin Packaging supplies Hybrid Packaging and is dedicated to cutting-edge innovation, technology, and design. With 1,700 global suppliers, more than 55,000 SKUs, and over 100 locations across the globe, Berlin Packaging combines packaging manufacturing, distribution, and value-added services for its customers. Additionally, the company is promoting a sustainable packaging future, as outlined in its 2024 Sustainability Report.

“When we first connected with Berlin Packaging, the potential, vision, and strong degree of alignment were obvious,” said John Bissell, CEO of Origin Materials. “Their broad and deep distribution footprint not only immediately extends our market reach for 1881 but also opens the door for all our forthcoming formats across all closure applications globally. As a strategic customer, Berlin was exceptionally attractive because of their expertise in connecting closure products with brands to unlock the highest value opportunities. We look forward to working together.”

Balaji Jayaseelan, VP of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging, added, “At Berlin Packaging, our sustainability strategy is focused on innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact. We are driven by the belief that Anything Is Possible, and we see that belief in Origin as well. We’re excited to partner with Origin to bring their world-changing PET caps to our world-class customers.”

Bissell concluded, “We believe this strategic customer relationship is a turning point for Origin. We’ve announced our plans to ramp supply quickly, and today we’ve provided insight into our first publicly named customer. The sophistication and reach of Berlin Packaging are welcome alongside Origin’s growing list of prospective customers in different stages of our pipeline. It is an honour to work with Berlin Packaging as we begin to address the $65 billion global caps and closures market.”