Orion S.A announces CFO retirement

Orion S.A. has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Glajch, is set to retire. Glajch is set to leave the global speciality chemicals company in the fourth quarter of this year. The company is yet to announce who will replace Glajch’s position.

“On behalf of our entire organisation, we thank Jeff for his guidance and valuable contributions to Orion over the past three and a half years,” said Corning Painter, CEO of Orion S.A. “Thanks to Jeff’s leadership, we have exceptional finance and information technology teams in place, and we are well-positioned for future growth.”

The company is now engaging in a comprehensive search for Glajch’s successor. Ensuring a smooth transition, Glajch will help to support Orion S.A. through the end of 2025.

About Orion S.A.

Orion S.A. is known for being a global supplier of carbon black. This is a solid form of carbon that is produced as powder or pellets. Made to customers’ exacting specifications, the material can be used in tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and other speciality, high-performance applications.

The company boasts four innovation centres, and it produces carbon black at 15 plants located around the world. Orion S.A. goes back over 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black plant.