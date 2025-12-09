Orion S.A. expands its ability to provide high-performance carbon materials

Orion S.A. is expanding to provide conductive additives for high-voltage cable compounds and battery energy storage systems (BESS). These technologies are helping to modernise electricity grids, build data centres for AI, and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

“Orion is well-positioned to be a key supplier of high-performance carbon materials for energy infrastructure upgrades,” said Corning Painter, CEO of Orion S.A. “Most recently, another innovative producer for battery energy storage systems has qualified our PRINTEX kappa 100 grade of acetylene black. We’re already shipping product and expect this segment to continue evolving into a meaningful business for us in 2026 and beyond.”

Grid-scale BESS are essential in balancing renewable energy supply and demand. Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie is forecasting that $1.2 trillion in BESS investment will be required globally by 2034 to support the addition of over 5,900 GW of new wind and solar capacity, helping to boost power demand growth. Additionally, high- and extra high-voltage underground and submarine cables are crucial for grid expansion and modernisation. Orion’s conductive additives have been qualified by suppliers in the wire and cable value chain.

Painter continued, “Investments in underground and subsea transmission systems, along with advanced semiconductive technologies, are enabling utilities to transport more power efficiently and reliably over long distances. Growth rates addressing this end market are among our Speciality segment’s highest.”

Dr Adrian Steinmetz, Orion’s Global Vice President for Batteries, added, “We have several decades of history in both innovation and supplying the battery industry. This is important in a dynamic market where customers need reliable, stable suppliers who can keep pace with new technology and scale reliably in mass production.”

Orion’s localisation strategy appeals to customers who are increasingly worried about tariffs and geopolitical tensions disrupting supply chains. Additionally, as acetylene black is well established in anode and cathode applications as well as in primer coatings for electrodes, partnering with Orion helps customers to reduce complexities in the supply chain.

“Local production for local consumption is vital,” concluded Steinmetz. “We have a fully loaded plant in France dedicated to conductive additives. We have another relevant facility in Germany and a key factory being built in the U.S. Put simply, we are where our customers are operating and where they are making future investments.”