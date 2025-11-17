Orion S.A. has announced that Jonathon “Jon” Puckett will succeed Jeff Glajch as the company’s Chief Financial Officer as of the 1st of December 2025. Puckett brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience to the speciality chemicals company. Previously, he served as Vice President and CFO for the Acetyl Chain segment of Celanese, where he spent 14 years.

× Expand Orion S.A. Orion S.A. unveils its new Chief Financial Officer

During his tenure at Celanese, Puckett also held multiple senior financial business unit and corporate roles, each with increasing responsibility. Before his time at Celanese, he held senior financial roles at Affiliated Computer Services Inc., PWC LLP, and KPMG LLP.

“Jon’s broad functional skillset, deep financial expertise and demonstrated success in helping businesses execute on both financial and strategic goals make him an excellent fit for our company, particularly as we navigate our next phase of growth and profitability,” said Corning Painter, CEO of Orion S.A.

In July, Glajch revealed that he will retire as CFO at the end of the year. Following December 31, he will provide consulting services during the first quarter of 2026 to assist with the transition process.