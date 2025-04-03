Orion S.A. unveils Reciend Group as its new Peru distributor

Orion S.A. has announced that Reciend Group will act as the company’s distributor of Specialty carbon black product lines in Peru. This isn’t the first time the duo has worked together. Over the last 20 years, Reciend Group has been the specialty chemical company’s agent and distributor in Colombia.

× Expand Orion S.A. Orion S.A. announces Reciend Group as Peru distributor

“We know the same dedication and technical work that transformed the Colombian market will be the key factors to drive the evolution of the coatings and plastics market in Peru,” said Eduardo Belisle, a Technical Business Manager at Orion. “We look forward to supporting Reciend on this new journey.”

Alejandro Mejía, Chief Strategy Officer of Reciend, went on to add that the collaboration should be marked as a “strategic milestone” as it strengthens the company’s mission of providing specialised solutions to Andean markets.

Mejía continued, “It is an excellent opportunity to create even more value for our customers and principals through our talented team, committed to delivering high-performance solutions to industrial markets -- such as coatings, plastics, printing systems and battery applications -- where we have strong expertise and a broad ingredients portfolio. After decades of working with Orion’s carbon blacks, we’ve established a solid foundation, and now the expansion of our collaboration into Peru enables us to replicate that success in this important and growing market.”