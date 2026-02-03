Orion S.A. celebrates safety record nine times higher than industry average

Orion S.A. is celebrating its safety record for employees in 2025, which was nine times better than the average for the chemical manufacturing industry. Only three employee injuries were reported at its plants worldwide, resulting in a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.18 per 200,000 exposure hours. 2025’s record was only beaten by 2017’s when the carbon black producer recorded a TRIR of 0.17.

× Expand Orion S.A. Orion's plant in Yeosu, South Korea

“It’s a widely held view in industry that a strong safety record reflects strong operating discipline,” said Corning Painter, CEO of Orion. “We reached a new level in 2025 on the safety front, and our commitment is to keep building on the success. This is just one area where we are seeing sustained benefit from ongoing manufacturing excellence initiatives.”

In 2025, Orion received 10 safety awards from the International Carbon Black Association (ICBA), including:

The company’s Belpre, Ohio; Berre-l’Étang, France; Huaibei, China; Ivanhoe, Louisiana; Jaslo, Poland; Paulinia, Brazil; Ravenna, Italy; and Yeosu, South Korea sites received ICBA’s Gold Award.

Whereas the company’s facilities in Orange, Texas, and Qingdao, China, received Bronze Awards.

About the TRIR safety score

The TRIR safety score counts all work-related injuries, including those needing medical treatment. The company’s size is considered, with a common base number of 200,000 work hours. According to the latest data reported by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics in 2024, the average TRIR for the chemical manufacturing industry is 1.6.