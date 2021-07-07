PCEP’s expanded steering board holds first meeting

The Polyolefin Circular Economy Platform (PCEP) has expanded its steering board, which now includes its first female board member and a representative from a global brand owner.

Supporting the organisation’s goal to transform the entire polyolefin system from a linear to a circular economy, the PCEP steering board now consists of 10 members providing a broad range of experience from across the value chain.

New board members elected at the annual meeting on 6 May 6 were Tim Litjens (CEO of CABKA Group); Pedro Lopez (Product Director LDPE EMEA of Dow); Rüdiger Klein (Vice President, Polyolefins Sales Europe of LyondellBasell); Ornella Cosomati (EU Public Policy, Government Affairs and Communications Manager of PepsiCo); and Pablo Giner (Polyethylene Business Director of Repsol).

PCEP Secretary General Venetia Spencer said: “I’m delighted to welcome the five new members of our Steering Board. This is a milestone for PCEP, as we now have our first woman board member as well as our first brand owner representative.

“Undeterred by the challenges of operating amid a global pandemic, PCEP has come a long way since our first AGM last spring. Our membership continues to expand and, as an industry, we are starting to deliver on our voluntary commitments.

“The expanded Steering Board reflects both our strengths as an organisation, as well as our firm commitment to deliver a circular polyolefin economy. I hope to see representatives of the retail and waste management industries join us in the near future.”

At the AGM in May, PCEP adopted a work programme and operational budget, as well as 2020 financial statements and updated articles of association. The expanded PCEP board now has representatives from five producers (Borealis, Dow, LyondellBasell, Repsol and SABIC), two converters (ALPLA and RKW), two recyclers (CABKA and Van Werven) and one brand owner (PepsiCo).