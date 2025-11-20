Precision Concepts International, LLC (PCI) has acquired Comar. The move establishes a scaled, rigid packaging platform for consumer and healthcare applications that can be used across North America. PCI provides speciality rigid packaging solutions to its small and mid-size customers in the personal care, household, and food and beverage industries. Whereas Comar produces consumer and healthcare rigid packaging products and plastic medical products.

× Expand Comar PCI acquires Comar

“The combination of PCI and Comar creates a powerful partnership that enhances our capabilities to provide industry-leading rigid packaging solutions and exceptional service,” said Ray Grupinski, CEO of Precision Concepts. “The acquisition enables PCI to offer an even broader range of products and services to deliver more value to our customers.”

Ken Swanson, Chairman of Precision Concepts, added, “Partnering with Comar will further accelerate the growth of the PCI platform. The combined company will benefit from enhanced geographic, customer, and end market diversification, and the acquisition marks an important step forward in our mission to build a speciality packaging leader.”