Peerless Plastics & Coatings acquires RS Coatings

Peerless Plastics & Coatings, a manufacturer of protective hard coatings for plastics (including anti-microbial & anti-fog coatings), based in Thetford (UK), has acquired RS Coatings Ltd. a British company specialising in the application of coating solutions for the protection and decoration of plastic and metallic components.

(l-r) Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, Laurie Richardson and Miren Santamaria.

RS Coatings began life in 1999, offering the spraying of conductive coatings as a shielding solution for manufacturers of electronic products. Additional operations and processes have subsequently been developed, including aesthetic applications for product enhancement, hard-coat and scratch resistant lacquers, pad & digital printing, CNC machining, plastic injection moulding and secondary operations.

The acquisition of RS Coatings by Peerless Plastics & Coatings means that combined there is over 50 years of experience in the coatings industry.

Peerless Plastics & Coatings Managing Director, Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, said “We plan to build upon the excellent work RS Coatings have done over many years offering ingenious solutions to a wide range of technical challenges in many industries.

“With the full range of capabilities the Peerless/RS Group possess, we will be perfectly placed to continue servicing Plastic Sheet Extruders, Automotive, EV, Rail, Medical, Retail and Construction sectors and expand this offering of services into new areas of industry.

“RS Coatings specifically brings the opportunity for the Peerless/RS Group to supply hard coated injection moulded parts to EV, Automotive, Lighting and other similar industries. Additionally, we will look to expand upon the existing Retail and Point Of Sale business currently serviced by the two companies, utilising our wood and plastic fabrication services, large format digital print and high-end paint capabilities.

“This acquisition is the next stage of our growth as a business, focussed on providing our customers with the very best quality and service together with sustainable plastic solutions.

“Both Laurie and Miren (pictured with Peter) will continue working with the Peerless/RS Coatings Group following the acquisition, focusing on R&D, business development and technical advisory services. The addition of Laurie, Miren and the team at RS Coatings brings many years of engineering expertise to the Peerless Group and will serve to strengthen the offering to our customers.”