Peerless Plastics & Coatings receive two awards

Peerless Plastics & Coatings has been awarded two titles by SME News in their British Made Awards; the first is ‘Best Bespoke Plastics Hard Coatings Manufacturer 2024’, while the second recognises the hard work of our MD, Mr Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, who was awarded ‘Plastics Manufacturing Business Leader of the Year 2024 (England).’

These accolades recognise the company's and MD’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and innovation in the protective coatings industry.

The company's flagship product, PolyGuardTM, has been instrumental in achieving this recognition. PolyGuardTM is renowned for its superior protection, incorporating cutting-edge UV technology and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of various industries.

Key factors for recognition:

• Innovative technology: Peerless Plastics & Coatings' proprietary coating technology offers unmatched protection for plastic surfaces, ensuring durability and longevity.

• Sustainability commitment: The company's use of UV curing technology and solar panels for energy demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental responsibility.

• Customer-centric solutions: By providing bespoke solutions tailored to specific industry needs, Peerless Plastics & Coatings ensures that customers receive products that are fit-for-purpose and beneficial to their projects.

• Industry leadership: Peerless Plastics & Coatings' continuous efforts to expand global distribution and establish PolyGuardTM as a leading sustainable plastic solution have solidified its position as a market leader.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive both of these awards," said Mr Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, MD of Peerless Plastics & Coatings. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It underlines our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable, and high- quality, bespoke solutions to our customers. We will continue to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of what is possible in the protective coatings industry."