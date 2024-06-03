Peerless Plastics & Coatings wins UK award for hard coating solutions

Key Highlights:

Peerless Plastics & Coatings, a manufacturer and applier of innovative hard-coatings for plastic, announced that it has been awarded the title of "Best Bespoke Protective Hard Coating Solutions Company 2024 – UK."

The award, presented by Acquisition International Magazine, highlights Peerless Plastics & Coatings' dedication to delivering high-quality, custom-tailored solutions that extend the usable life of plastic products. The company's flagship product, PolyGuard, has been instrumental in achieving this recognition. PolyGuard is renowned for its superior protection, incorporating UV technology and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of various industries.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this award," said Mr. Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, MD of Peerless Plastics & Coatings. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It underscores our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable, and high-quality solutions to our customers. We will continue to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of what is possible in the protective coatings industry."

By partnering with key distributors and maintaining a focus on customer satisfaction, Peerless Plastics & Coatings aims to further its mission of extending the usable life of plastic products.