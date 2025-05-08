Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash celebrates recycling 30 tons of plastic pet packaging

Coinciding with Earth Day, pet retail brands Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash are celebrating recycling 30.3 tons of plastic pet food, treats, and litter bag packaging. The companies achieved this feat through their Pet Supplies Plus and Wag’ Wash Free Recycling Program. With the help of sustainable solutions provider TerraCycle, the partnership has promoted sustainable business practices by offering free and convenient recycling solutions for pet packaging.

× Expand Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash celebrate sustainability milestone.

“Our partnership with TerraCycle continues to highlight our commitment to sustainability, not just on Earth Day, but year-round,” said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. “We are proud that our neighbours have supported this commitment and contributed to the success of the program. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility in the pet industry and making a lasting impact on our planet's future.”

Having been the first to partner with TerraCycle in the pet retail industry, the franchise brands have helped to educate neighbours across the nation on ways they can reduce their carbon footprint.

Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle, added, “This program shows how accessible recycling solutions can deliver real environmental impact. The Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Free Recycling Program gives pet owners a simple way to collect and recycle pet food packaging, keeping it out of landfills and incinerators—turning everyday habits into meaningful progress.”

Understanding Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash’s initiative and achievements: