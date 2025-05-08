Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash celebrates recycling 30 tons of plastic pet packaging

Coinciding with Earth Day, pet retail brands Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash are celebrating recycling 30.3 tons of plastic pet food, treats, and litter bag packaging. The companies achieved this feat through their Pet Supplies Plus and Wag’ Wash Free Recycling Program. With the help of sustainable solutions provider TerraCycle, the partnership has promoted sustainable business practices by offering free and convenient recycling solutions for pet packaging.
“Our partnership with TerraCycle continues to highlight our commitment to sustainability, not just on Earth Day, but year-round,” said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. “We are proud that our neighbours have supported this commitment and contributed to the success of the program. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility in the pet industry and making a lasting impact on our planet's future.”
Having been the first to partner with TerraCycle in the pet retail industry, the franchise brands have helped to educate neighbours across the nation on ways they can reduce their carbon footprint.
Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle, added, “This program shows how accessible recycling solutions can deliver real environmental impact. The Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Free Recycling Program gives pet owners a simple way to collect and recycle pet food packaging, keeping it out of landfills and incinerators—turning everyday habits into meaningful progress.”
Understanding Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash’s initiative and achievements:
- The U.S. pet food industry produces an estimated 400 million tons of plastic waste yearly. Most pet food packaging comprises of non-recyclable or hard-to-recycle materials, resulting in 99% of all pet food packaging ending up in landfills or oceans.
- The partnership created an in-store recycling program providing a free, convenient solution where packaging gets a second life. Items can be dropped off at designated collection bins at participating Pet Supplies Plus or Wag N' Wash locations.
- All pet food, treats, and litter bag packaging, as well as the company’s delivery bags, are collected in-store and returned to TerraCycle. There they will be shredded, cleaned, and recycled into raw materials that can be used to make new products.
- The partnership launched in 2023, and since then over 30 tons of waste has avoided landfills or incinerators.