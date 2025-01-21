Pexco LLC celebrates expansion with Wisconsin Plastic Products acquisition

Pexco LLC has announced its acquisition of Wisconsin Plastic Products, Inc. Based in Plymouth, WI, the company supplies custom extrusions for original equipment manufacturers in industries such as telecommunications, data centres, refrigeration, general industrial, technology, and lighting.

× Expand Pexco LLC Pexco LLC acquires Wisconsin Plastic Products.

“The acquisition of Wisconsin Plastic Products expands Pexco’s custom extrusion capacity and engineering expertise while increasing our presence in the Midwest,” said Sam Patel, CEO of Pexco. “We look forward to integrating Wisconsin Plastic Products capabilities into Pexco’s operations, further advancing our position as a leader in engineered custom plastic components.”

The newly acquired company specialises in complex profiles with tight tolerances constructed with highly engineered plastics, co-extrusion, and tri-extrusion. Wisconsin Plastic Products has established itself as one of the largest profile extrusion manufacturers in North America, with the ability to manufacture profiles up to 36 inches in width.

Through this acquisition, Pexco will expand its custom extrusion capabilities and grow its presence in the Midwest with a “state-of-the-art and cutting-edge machine shop.”

Brad Bruggink, CEO at Wisconsin Plastic Products, added, “We are excited to become part of Pexco and join forces to expand the breadth of products and services available to our customers. Both companies have a reputation for quality products, service excellence, and complex engineering, making this a great cultural fit.”

About Wisconsin Plastic Products

Founded in 1994, Wisconsin Plastic Products hopes to continuously innovate and proprietary manufacturing capabilities and large profile extrusion technology. Following Pexco’s strategic expansion, the move marks Pexco’s 14th manufacturing site.